Fairlawn Elementary Kicks Off Annual Coat-A-Kid Event

Students at Fairlawn Elementary will stay warm this winter thanks to generous donations. Don’s Claytons kicked off its Coat-A-Kid program Tuesday morning giving out more than 100 coats to students.

Gently used donated coats are cleaned and then passed along to the Salvation Army, the Evansville Christian Life Center and schools in need. Kids at Fairlawn celebrated with a game called musical coats.

Fairlawn Elementary School Assistant Principal Kendra Allen says, “The kids were incredibly excited, just coming into the gym kids were like ‘oh my gosh what’s happening today’ and we told them and they were like ‘you mean we get to get a coat?’ you could just tell that their hearts were super happy and excited.”

Any size kids coat can be dropped off at a Don’s Claytons location.

Comments

comments