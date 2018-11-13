Home Illinois Fairfield Mayor Apologizes For Denying Veterans Mother A Ride In Veteran’s Day Parade November 13th, 2018 Amanda Porter Illinois

Seats were filled at Fairfield’s city council, but Sheila Titzer mother of a Fairfield veteran and police officer Justin Titzer is upset her seat had to be empty in the 2018 veterans day parade.

City officials denied the Titzer’s request to have Sheila ride along in the Humvee leading the parade citing safety reasons.

“I cried afterward,” says Titzer.

“Not saying I am a big baby but it really broke my heart.”

Mayor Brent Maguire says the policy was different under past leadership, and the Humvee is a city car meant for leading the parade, not an entry or float.

“We aren’t saying in the future we wont be able to allow that, its something that as mayor I take responsibility for because perhaps we should have looked at this sooner,” says Maguire.

“I am a strong believer in respecting veterans you know I don’t ask any favors but I do, and I will tell you I will walk the mile with a veteran,” says Titzer.

And that’s exactly what Sheila did… walking along side her son in the parade, but she didn’t stop there.

“I got to looking at pictures and everything and I done some calling and I found out I had been lied to.”

The chance to ride in any of the cars; and she presented a picture to prove her case. proof to Fairfield city council.

“I do feel they owe my son an apology not only from Mr. Maguire but also his police chief.”

Mayor Maguire apologized on his behalf and the city Fairfield and is working on a written policy.

“I’ve already spoken with our risk management. The plan is to follow up with them tomorrow they will actually be here to work with us on a policy to address that issue in the future,” says Maguire.

Titzer agrees, “that would put a stop to a lot of controversy and I think that needs to be done.”

According to community leaders say they are going to work hard to make sure we address this issue so that it is more clear in the future, and there is no question about who is it allowed or not.

Everyone will have a clear written policy that will be consistent.

