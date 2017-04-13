Home Indiana Fairfield Inn and Suites to be Built in Jasper April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Indianapolis-based hotel group announces plans to add to the growing Jasper River Centre Project.

The newest addition is an 80 room Fairfield Inn and Suites with an $8 million price tag.

Marriott Hotels plans to use the Block Kiln Building site, where the former Jasper Cabinet Company sat on Jackson Street.

The Jasper River Centre Project also includes several restaurants as well as apartments and retail space.

The new Fairfield Hotel is set to open sometime in the summer of 2018.

