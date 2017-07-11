Home Illinois Fairfield is Home to the Best Community College in Illinois July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Fairfield is home to the best community college in Illinois. Frontier Community College scored the number one rating from bestcolleges.com, and their success can be seen through their 20% increase in enrollment since last year.

Frontier staff says grabbing the top spot is due to a number of factors, including affordability, job placement, and even a new baseball field thanks to some help from the community.

President Jay Edgren said, “I think it’s really important to credit the community of Fairfield for the development of our baseball field. We began with forty thousand dollars of seed money, and we developed a half a million dollar baseball field. Over four hundred thousand dollars came from the community through different fund raising efforts, so they deserve much of the credit for that brand new baseball field.”

The baseball field is now home to their new baseball team, which is another factor in their enrollment growth.

The college gained about 25 students from around the country to play on the new team.

