Fairfield CDC Offers People with Disabilities Job Opportunities

The Career Development Center in Fairfield is a scheduled workshop that offers people with disabilities employment opportunities and so much more.

Shelly Toombs said, “We also focus on empowering them to do things that they enjoy doing, give them opportunities to get out into the community, to volunteer, to seek different employment opportunities.”

The CDC has a job for everyone based on their skill set and abilities. Some of the individuals who need extra help spend their time working at the developmental training building.

Karissa Miller said, “We slow and break down each skill set for any job that we feel they can do. So when they’re sorting the paper like this someone will sit with them with the totes and just help them figure out maybe only newspaper for today or only the black and white paper. So we break things down even further so that they can have more success.”

Those who can work more independently have jobs at the small assembly building where they sort and check factory items for defects.

Many of the job opportunities the CDC offers involve great community support.

For instance, many of the higher functioning individuals operate the Wayne County Recycling Center, and when a lack of funding almost took those jobs away, a community “Angel” made a call to save them.

“She left a voice mail, and the voice mail said nothing more than, ‘an angel has landed, please call,'” said Toombs, “So I called her back, and when I did she said, ‘my husband and I have decided to make a donation of thirty five thousand dollars to keep the recycling center open.'”

The community also donates clothes everyday to the CDC’s resale store, New to You, which give the highest functioning individuals jobs sorting and selling gently used items.

In order to accommodate everybody’s skill set, the CDC uses these tags as a visual aid so the individuals know where to put the clothes on the store floor. This allows people like Nelson Deckard to have a great time while being a successful worker.

“It’s an awesome place, I mean awesome place to work, and make a lot of money and stuff,” Deckard said.

At the end of the day, these are more than jobs for these individuals. It’s an opportunity to be a part of something many of us take for granted and give back in their own way.

“They want to be here. They want to come to work, they want to be a part of what we’re all a part of,” Toombs said.

“I mean it gives them the opportunity to feel like they’re contributing to the community,” Miller said, “It gives them the opportunity to be proud of the things they do throughout the day.”

