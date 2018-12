Home Illinois Fairfield Advances, Edwards County Falls at Eldorado Holiday Tourney December 28th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Illinois, Sports

Fairfield moves to 13-1 on the season with a 72-46 win over Carterville in the quarterfinal of the 54th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

The Mules will face Harrisburg in the semifinal.

Edwards County fell to Massac County 64-48. Edwards County senior Justin Wallace surpassed the 1,000 points mark in the loss.

The Lions will face West Frankfort Saturday.



