Fair Members Stick Around To Clean Up Fairgrounds July 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Another year of the Vanderburgh County Fair has passed by, but it didn’t officially end for fair members until today.

The official last day was yesterday, but members of the fair stuck around to help pick up what remained. Most of the fair rides had been taken down as well as many of the food booths, but as the President of the fairgrounds says it took more then just this mornings efforts to clear everything out.

Scott Berry explained “A lot of folks work during the night just because the suns not beating down on them and it’s nice and cool, get things put away. Then the rest of it happens today and by the end of the day today you won’t even know a fair happened.”

Berry also said most things will be put away until they can be reused again next year, at the 99th Annual Vanderburgh County Fair.

