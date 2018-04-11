Home Indiana Evansville Fair Housing Workshop To Honor Passage Of Fair Housing Act April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

This week marks the 50-year anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act. The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission along with the African American Museum and Mayor Lloyd Winncecke marked the occasion today.

The Federal Fair Housing Act was enacted in 1968, after years of consideration by Congress.

Following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the bill gained enough support to finally pass. Many saw it as a way to honor Dr. King.

As another way to honor the passing of the Fair Housing Act The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission will also host a Fair Housing Workshop on April 25th.

The workshop will cover fair housing specific to veterans and people with disabilities, as well as race discussions, gender, and other protected classes that may be subjected to discrimination.

The event will be held at the CK Newsome Community Center from 10:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

To RSVP call 812-436-4927, or email hrc@evansville.in.gov.

If you need an accommodation, please contact the Human Relations Commission by Monday, April 23, 2018. This event is free and open to the public.

