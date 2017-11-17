Home Indiana Fair Housing: Play to Win Seminar Takes Federal Regulations To The Stage November 17th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Everyone deserves fair housing, and one Evansville attorney is making sure housing professionals in our area have all the knowledge they need to stay in compliance with federal regulations keeping their renters happy, and most importantly safe.

Attorney Jeffrey Wilhite brings his knowledge, humor, props, and even money, to the stage of the Old National Event Plaza in the Ohio Valley Real Estate Management Association’s Fair Housing: Play to Win Seminar Show.

The educational seminar is entertaining with music, skits, lights, and audience participation all centered around the federal housing regulations.

Topics includes: unintentional and indirect Fair Housing violations, updated legal interpretations, what restrictions you can have for kids, service animals, and more.

Housing professionals can also submit housing documents for compliance reviews.

The next Fair Housing: Play to Win Seminar Show will be held in the Spring.

Comments

comments