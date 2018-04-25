Celebrating 50 Years of the “Fair Housing Act”

April is fair housing month and this year, local officials are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Local officials are meeting with residents to teach them about discriminatory housing issues and how to prevent them from happening

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission is bringing in experts to help residents get answers to any questions they may have about what is and isn’t legal. Among those experts, Stella Adams, is a nationally recognized figure in fair housing.

Adams shared messages from Martin Luther King Jr.’s last efforts for economic justice and open housing, noting the importance of fair housing. The fair housing act was enacted in 1968 and amended by Congress in 1988. It prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or disability. The workshop covered veteran’s issues, people with disabilities as well as race and gender housing discrimination.

The human relations commission wants people to know how to uncover housing and lending discrimination, the effective way. Diane Clements Boyd says, “We are an agency that does allow residents from the city and the county come to our office and file complaints. If they are or feel as though they have been discriminated against, it is our job to investigate.” She says the signs are often difficult to detect when someone becomes a victim. Boyd says, “It can be refusal of a rentals or just the difference in the terms of conditions of rentals and also for people with disabilities if their accessibility issues or they’re not gaining access to the full housing experience.”

The Evansville Housing Authority has received 2,200 section 8 housing applications so far this year. They want applicants to know that Evansville Housing Authority wants to be a part of a progressive society in a time where discrimination could still happen. Marques Terry says, “We would obviously gather as much information as we can our goal would be basically to determine where did that discrimination occur. Did it occur from the landlord? Basically something they might have felt in his office then that point I could probably determine if that’s an issue for me or is it an issue that needs to be directed elsewhere.”

To learn more about the Evansville Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission – click here.

Comments

comments