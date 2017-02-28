44News | Evansville, IN

FAFSA Deadline Approaching for Hoosiers

February 28th, 2017 Indiana

Students have less than two weeks to apply for financial aid in Indiana. The deadline is approaching for all Hoosiers to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Current and prospective students who want to apply for financial aid must complete and submit their FAFSA by the Friday, March 10th deadline.
If anyone has questions about submiting the FAFSA paperwork can contact the Office of Financial Aid at 812-749-1224 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

