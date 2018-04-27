Home Indiana Factory Workers Claim $50,000 Powerball Prize Before Ticket Expires April 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A group of factory workers in northern Indiana claimed their $50,000 Powerball prize before the ticket expired. Six employees at Chassix in Bristol have been playing together for about five years. The leader of the group, Jorge Dominguez, buys the tickets from the same retailer every time: 7-Eleven.

Jorge’s daughter saw news coverage about a winning Powerball ticket sold at that 7-Eleven expiring soon. Sheknew her father frequented that location and told him to check his tickets. When Jorge checked, he found out he had won $50,000.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. The Chassix group’s ticket was going to expire on Monday, April 30th.

The other winners in the group are Tong Saengtavnh, Jose Cervantez, Esfir Kolesnitchenko, William Hart and Russell Forbes.

Each group member won $8,333 before taxes. The group’s employer is shutting down the factory where they work in the next few months. As a result, they plan to use the money on practical expenses.

Comments

comments