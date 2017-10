Just in time for Halloween we are facing our fears on 44News This Morning. Meteorologist Jackie Brown faces her fears of spiders. She took a trip to Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville to visit the local Tarantula on site.

Mesker Park Zoo Wayne Brack said, “Females live 20 years plus, she’s 29..she has no predators, she’s fed every day…hope she lives a long life.”

Consultant Jeff Stucke joins Jackie Brown to help her learn how to cope with her fear of spiders.

