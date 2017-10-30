Facing Your Fears – Death

Just in time for Halloween we are facing our fears on 44News This Morning. Tommy Mason will face his fear of death. This fear has him on the doorsteps of the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office for a first hand look at the process families face after the unexpected passing of a loved one.

“It’s kinda jarring to hear the coroner mention your name in third person. Its kinda odd.”

Tommy Mason visits the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, and then Consultant Jeff Stucke discusses how he can face his own fears.

