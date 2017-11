On 44News we have been facing our fears this week…44News Entertainment Insider, Gretchin Irons, faces hers. She faces her fear of bugs, specifically giant cockroaches.

To face her fear Gretchin takes a trip to Wesselman Woods for an encounter with a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach.

“Okay, let’s look at this bug. I don’t know that I can do this. Oh my gosh, don’t move, please be still, don’t move, don’t move.”

Consultant Jeff Stucke helped Gretchin cope with her fear.

