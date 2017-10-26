Facing Your Fears – Birds

Just in time for Halloween, we are facing our fears here on 44News This Morning. Shelby Coates will face her fear of birds. She takes a trip to the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville to visit some of their birds on site.

She will take on holding a pigeon and even getting up close to feed a five-foot-tall crane.

Zookeeper Lisa Kaetzel said, “You are about to go see Ramani. She’s is our ciris crane. They are the tallest flying bird species. The largest crane. Males can get over six feet. So she will be looking us in the eye.”

Shelby Coates will face her fears and kick off fright week.

Consultant Jeff Stucke helps Shelby learn how to cope with those fears.

