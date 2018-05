Home Kentucky ‘Faces of Our Heroes’ Veterans Tribute Returns to Owensboro May 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The ‘Faces of Our Heroes’ veterans tribute will return to Owensboro this weekend. It was first brought to Owensboro as an opportunity to honor deceased U.S. military veterans from throughout Owensboro.

It’s now open at the Owensboro Convention Center. The ‘Faces of Our Heroes’ exhibit will be open Friday night until 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

It will also be open Monday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Comments

comments