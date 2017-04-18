Home Illinois Facebook Murder Suspect Shoots and Kills Himself in Pennsylvania April 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The suspect who videotaped his crime then posted it on Facebook has been found dead in Pennsylvania. Police say they found Steve Stephens inside a vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Roger Young Park in Erie around 11:15 a.m. EST.

During the pursuit, the car was described as a white Ford Fusion. Stephens was driving a vehicle with the same description and temporary license plates, Cleveland police said.

Police from the Midwest to the east coast have been looking for Stephens since Easter Sunday when he posted a video where he reportedly shoots an elderly man. The video was posted Sunday around 2 p.m., but Facebook later took it down.

Stephens claimed on Facebook that he committed multiple homicides, but police said they have no knowledge of other victims.

