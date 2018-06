Home Indiana FAA is Investigating Cause of Plane Crash in Ferdinand June 19th, 2018 Nolan Barnett Indiana

The FAA is trying to figure out what caused a plane crash in Ferdinand, Indiana late last night.

Gregory Solsrud and Winston Solsrud are the two individuals involved in the plane crash

A 1966 Cessna 150 single engine plane crashed onto the Master Brand Cabinets property. That’s in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

The pair suffered non-life threating injuries and were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital.

