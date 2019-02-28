It’s time for your eye on entertainment report-

For those of you who missed out on seeing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on the big screen- you’re in luck-

‘A Star is Born’ is headed back to theaters Friday … with 12 minutes of never-before-seen footage.





The one-week re-release also contains extended musical performances by Lady Gaga…

Including ‘Shallow’ which won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

“Sesame street” is marking its 50th anniversary with a special video and photo shoot.

Big Bird, Elmo, and the rest of the Muppet gang will all be featured in ‘In-Style’ magazine this April…wearing designer duds.

The iconic show made its television debut in 1969.

And, fans of ‘The OA’ are getting their first look at the show’s second season.

And Netflix released the official trailer for “The OA Part II”….which follows lead actress and creator Brit Marling as “OA” in a new dimension-

One in which she has an entirely different life but is still being held captive.

The sci-fi drama returns to Netflix on March 22nd.

