Eye on Entertainment

Part two of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is about to hit Netflix.

This time the young witch is exploring her darker side – and possibly a new boyfriend!

Just released photos show some steamy scenes – teasing a love triangle.

The new episodes drop April 5th.





And speaking of Netflix – they’re generating Oscar buzz – not for Roma – but to stay in the big show.

The company tweeted in part: “We love cinema… We also love: access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters… These things are not mutually exclusive”.

Netflix is responding to criticism that movies made for TV should not be eligible for Academy Awards, -unless they have a traditional theatrical release.

Famed director – Steven Spielberg – has been vocal on the issue and is expected to bring it up at the next Academy Board of Governors meeting.

And the world watched in amazement last summer when 12 boys and their coach were pulled one by one out of a flooding Thai cave.

Now – National Geographic Documentary Films hopes we watch again.

It announced a new documentary on the rescue.

It will include exclusive interviews with cave divers and is aiming for a 2020 release.

