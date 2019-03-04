Eye on Entertainment

Director Ava Duvernay’s upcoming Netflix series on the Central Park Five gets a new name and a launch date.

*When They See Us* chronicles the wrongful arrest and conviction of five Harlem teens in the Central Park jogger rape case back in 1989.

The four part series goes global on Netflix May 31st.





Game of Thrones queen Lena Headey ventures behind the camera to direct co star Maisie Williams for Freya Riding’s new single *You Mean the World to Me*.

The red hot British sensation has some 16 million streams on Spotify for her first hit ‘Lost Without You’ on her debut album.

Starting tonight the Jonas Brothers sing along with James Corden on a weeklong takeover of The Late, Late Show on CBS.

The pop stars are officially reuniting and will perform their brand new single, *Sucker*.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments