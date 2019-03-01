Eye on Entertainment

Riverdale actor Luke Perry was hospitalized Wednesday (2/27).

TMZ is reporting the 52-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

This health scare coming on the same day FOX announced it was picking up the Beverly Hills 90210 reunion series for 6 episodes.





Perry starred in the original 90’s series and wasn’t mentioned in the network’s list of returning stars.

But according to his former co-star – Tori Spelling – he may appear in a few episodes.

Idris Elba plays a struggling DJ in the new Netflix comedy series’ “Turn Up Charlie.”

His life takes a drastic turn when his best friend asks for a huge favor.

A nanny, you want me to be a nanny?

Will he squander his second chance to get his life in order?

“Turn Up Charlie” premieres on Netflix on March 15th.

Actor Will Smith will not return as Deadshot in “Suicide Squad 2”.

Shooting is scheduled to start later this summer in Atlanta and Smith reportedly had a scheduling conflict.

But Margot Robbie will reprise her signature role as Harley Quinn.

And Warner Brothers is diving back into the underwater world of Atlantis.

“Aquaman 2” starring Jason Momoa arrives in theaters in December 2022.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments