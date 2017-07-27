The Extreme Nazarenes Arrive In Tri-State Area

The Extreme Nazarenes are spreading their belief in Jesus to churches not just in Owensboro, but all along the Trans-American Route.

They’re riding with a mission: to raise money to support their work in South America. Money aside, they say the people they’ve met along the way have kept them going.

One story in particular, from a man the group met in Montana, sticks out as someone who inspired them to push further.

Korte Zickefoose says “He’s a double amputee since the age of 17 and he was a farmer then and continues to be a farmer now he’s forty. And so he takes the limbs that he didn’t have and he teaches disabled kids to fish, hunt, and bag their first deer. So it’s really cool to hear these inspiring stories from people who we would have never had contact with.”

The First Church of the Nazarene in Owensboro welcomed the group Thursday night with a dinner. Riders said they burn anywhere from 4 to 5,000 calories a day after putting in at least 50 miles a day.

If you want to donate money to their cause, click here.

Comments

comments