Extreme Cold Forces USPS to Suspend Deliveries

The UPS is suspending deliveries in several states due to extreme cold sweeping the country. UPS has shut down delivery stations Thursday in the following states:

Michigan: 486-491, 493-499

Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479

Chicago: 606-608

Lakeland: 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-545, 549, 600, 602, 601, 611

Detroit: 480-485, 492

Central Illinois: 601, 603 – 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617

Northern Ohio (Cleveland and Lima areas): 441, 458

Ohio Valley (Cincinnati and Columbus areas): 452, 430-432

Northland: 540, 546-548, 550, 551, 553-564, 566

Hawkeye: 500-514, 520-528, 612

Dakotas: 580-588, 570-577

Eastern Nebraska: 680-68

The suspensions will cause package delays.

