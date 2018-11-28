Home Kentucky Extra Help Needed in Owensboro Public Schools November 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Public School System (OPS) is in need of some extra workers.

The district is hiring substitute teachers, custodians, cooks, and more in various areas across the district

A recruitment night has been set for December 3rd at the Board of Education Office, located 450 Griffith Avenue, where they plan to do some hiring.

Recruitment night is free to the public, and anyone interested in working with OPS can learn more about the positions at the event.

Click here for a list of job openings in the school system.

