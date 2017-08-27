‘Extensive Fire’ in Boonville Resparks Sunday Afternoon

An ‘extensive fire’ in Boonville from early Sunday morning rekindles Sunday afternoon.

The fire originally broke out around 4 a.m.. It happened at the Industrial Woodkraft in Boonville.

Boonville Fire Department crews found ‘extensive fire’ at the rear of the building and a large fire in the storage bin.

Several stacks of wooden pallets and the building were extinguished quickly.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main workshop and remained on scene for several hours.

The fire did re-spark around 2:30 p.m. but was quickly put out.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

