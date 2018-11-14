Home Indiana Extensions Coming to Downtown Newburgh Walking Trails November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Residents of Newburgh will soon have more paths to venture on.

The Town of Newburgh announces it has awarded the Rivertown Trail Phase IIIA extension project to Ragle, Inc.

The extension was designed by CHA Consulting, Inc. and has been anticipated for nearly ten years. Thanks to a large donation by Warrick Trails, the Town is able to move forward with the construction portion of the INDOT 80/20 Transportation Enhancement Grant.

This $1.1 million dollar project will add a mile of meandering walking trail connecting the Aurand Trailhead at Yorkshire Drive to the proposed Covert Avenue, Evansville Trails connection at Pollack Avenue. In addition to donating half of the match dollars needed for the grant, Warrick Trails will be constructing and improving amenities along the trail.

The trail will be a 10-foot asphalt paved segment extending to a new trailhead, donated by Warrick Trails at the entrance to the Mulzer Ball fields, located at 9511 W. State Route 662 just west of Ellerbush Road. This will extend the point-to-point distance of the Newburgh Rivertown Trail to nearly four miles. The trail will travel through Driftwood Park, cross Allen Ditch, then run adjacent with State Route 662, keeping pedestrians, bikers and runners safely away from traffic.

“This is an exciting addition to an already great trail system,” said Christy Powell, Newburgh Town Manager. “With the generous collaboration of Warrick Trails, we are able to make this safe passage available to not only the residents of downtown Newburgh, but the hundreds of trail users that travel here daily.”

The Newburgh Rivertown Trail opened in 2009 and this is the third major expansion. Warrick Trails has been adding new dedicated trails and bike lanes through the county since 2014 and has plans to continue upgrades in Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville and other reaches of the county.

“Our mission is to connect our county’s parks, towns and schools. Quality of life, safety, and wellness improvement make Warrick County a more desirable place to live and work,” said Steve Roelle, President of Warrick Trails. “Every project we do meets the goals of safety, connectivity, transportation and recreation. We were happy to join forces with Newburgh to make this happen.”

In addition to the trail extension, Warrick Trails has committed to adding and/or upgrading up to three trailheads in Newburgh. Those trailheads are planned for each end of the trail as well as up to two along existing segments, adding or improving amenities such as bathrooms, shade, water fountains and bike maintenance stations.

Comments

comments