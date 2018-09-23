Home Indiana Evansville Extension Homemaker’s Fine Arts And Crafts Show Is Back In Town September 23rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

People in the Tri-State gathered in Evansville to enjoy the fine arts. The annual Extension Homemakers Fine Arts and Crafts Show was held all weekend.

Each day, people had the chance to come out and support local crafters. With over 400 booths there were a lot of things to choose from – such as hand made quilts, candles, woodworks, and more. And if you were hungry,there was a lot to choose from even some of extension home maker’s famous chili.

Admission each day were $2 and kids under 10 got in for free.

