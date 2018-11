Home Indiana Extended Hours at Indiana License Branches Due to Election November 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana License Branches will be open for extended hours on November 5th and 6th.

These hours have been extended to issue ID cards and driver licenses for identification at polling places on election day.

Branches will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, driver’s licenses, and learner permits on those days.

Branches will be open from 8:30AM to 8:00PM on November 5th, and 6:00AM to 6:00PM on November 6th.

