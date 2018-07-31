Express Enrollment at Ivy Tech Community College

Individuals in Evansville interested in enrolling at Ivy Tech Community College will have a chance to do so in early August.

The Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville will host Express Enrollment Days on Thursday, August 9th and Saturday, August 11th. This free event will assist interested individuals in completing the enrollment process for 2018 in, potentially, one day.

Thursday’s event will run from 9:00AM to 6:00PM and the Saturday event from 9:00AM to 3:00PM at the Express Enrollment Center, located at 2501 North First Avenue.

Interested students will have the chance to do the following at the events:

Complete the FAFSA or have their financial aid questions answered. Also, students can learn more about aid such as grants, scholarships and loans.

Complete their FYIvy

Determine what assessments may be needed to enroll.

Meet with an academic advisor.

Register for classes.

Those that attend need to have the following:

Government issued ID.

Tax information for 2017 (Ivy Tech code 009917).

SAT/ACT/PSAT scores or High School and/or College Transcripts – if available.

An idea of what he/she would like to study

Click here for more information on Express Enrollment and to RSVP to the events.

