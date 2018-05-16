Home Indiana Explosion In Washington, Indiana At Eagle Railcar Services May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

First responders were called to an explosion at Eagle Railcar Services on Washington’s west side this morning.

Initially believed to be a boiler explosion, a mass casualty call was made to 1723 W. Walnut St. After emergency personnel arrived on scene, the mass casualty call was cancelled.

Two people were injured in the explosion and taken to Daviess Community Hospital.

The Daviess County Sherriff’s Department, Washington Police Department, and Washington Fire Department are investigating the incident.

Updates on the explosion will follow once more information becomes available.

