Experts Warn Real Christmas Trees Can Impact Allergies

If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing this holiday season you may be having an allergic reaction to your Christmas tree. Live Christmas trees can be a source of mold and pollen.

That means when you bring that into your home it can affect your respiratory tract causing coughing, sneezing and other typical allergy symptoms.

Experts believe these reactions may be an issue for as many as 13 percent of the people in the US.

Published Research finds a spike in people suffering from allergy symptoms when the Christmas tree appears.

