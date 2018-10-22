Experts Share Heating Advice

Heating and cooling workers in Evansville say they’ve already received some calls about broken heaters. Not only is it inconvenient, but it can be dangerous too. These experts say clogged vents are their number-one safety concern since carbon monoxide can get trapped inside your home. It’s also important to check the filter and have safety devices in the furnace inspected and cleaned to keep your heater running smoothly. Even if it’s not too cold, it’s still wise to turn on your heat to make sure your heater is working.

“Most people have kicked on their heat by now, but some haven’t. If it gets much colder and falls on a weekend, sometimes all of the companies in town are just inundated with so many breakdown calls, and it takes a while to get to everybody, so it’s kind of good, go ahead and turn it on, makes sure it works, and make sure there are no surprises on these cold weekends or cold evenings that are coming up,” says Jeffery Schneider of Scheider Heating and Air.

Officials say it’s important to have a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector especially during this time of the year.

Comments

comments