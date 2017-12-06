Home Illinois Experts Offer Tips On How To Winterize Your Home December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

As the holidays get closer the temperatures are getting colder. And that means it’s time to prepare your home for the winter weather.

Employees at JE Shekell say the most important step in winterizing your home is to service your furnace and make sure it’s working properly.

Another tip – seal your windows and doors to avoid leaks. This can help keep the hot air inside your home.

Unscrewing your garden hose outside your home is encouraged to avoid your water line freezing.

“Water lines freezing and busting you know that can get very messy and very expensive,” Jim Poag said, “You know you have a plumbing company come in, and start repairing your water lines it’s very expensive so do everything you can to prevent that.”

Experts also say it’s better to call the professionals when it comes to winterizing your home to avoid spending more money on a job done wrong.

