The Abundant Life Community Church is inviting the community to come experience ‘Bethlehem Revisited’ the story of Jesus’ birth. It’s a free event to see what the streets of Bethlehem may have been like the night Jesus was born.

The nativity scene takes you on a walk through the ancient town to check out the market, visit the inn, and even pet animals. Abundant Life hopes the event brings the community closer this holiday season.

Lead pastor Troy Boulware says, “We really wanted to express kindness to the community, I believe that when Jesus literally walked on the earth he was bringing kindness to the communities wherever he went and we want to pour out that same kind of love, give them some love, give them some attention and let them know we love them and care for them and just for them to enjoy it as a family experience for the Christmas holiday.”

The streets of Bethlehem will be open Friday evening and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

