Experience 5 Minutes in Poverty

The Evansville Christian Life Center has released two new interactive resources for companies, schools, and churches to use to help people understand the face of poverty.

The first is an interactive display that you can walk through at their location, or request that they bring it to you!

The second, a card game, think of it as a “choose your own adventure” to help anyone learn what daily challenges and choices someone in poverty faces.

If you want to take advantage of these two new resources, contact The Evansville Christian Life Center today.

Press play on the video to see what playing the card game is like.





