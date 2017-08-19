Home Indiana Expedition Crew Says It Has Found The USS Indianapolis August 19th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana Pinterest

Wreckage from the USS Indianapolis has been found more than 72 years after it sank in the final days of World War 2.

A crew, lead by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allan, found what is left of the ship in about 18,000 feet of water August 18. The exact location of the find is not being made public.

A Japanese submarine used torpedoes to sink the Indianapolis July 30, 1945. The ship sank in 12 minutes. Approximately 800 of the ship’s 1196 crew members survived the initial attack, but only 316 Sailors and Marines survived the four to five days they had to spend in the water before help arrived. Some of the initial survivors drowned, some died of dehydration, and some were victims of shark attacks.

The USS Indianapolis went down just days after it completed a top secret mission of delivering components of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The 2016 movie “Men of Courage” starring Nicholas Cage was based on the events of the USS Indianapolis.

