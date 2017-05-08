Expansion of Evansville Regional Airport Takes Flight

The expansion of Evansville Regional Airport is expected to begin soon.

Architect Michael Davis met with members of the area planning commission on Monday morning to discuss preliminary plans.

They addressed the first phase of a three phase airport expansion that is focused on creating a central security check point.

The first phase is to move the administrative offices to a new addition on the south side of the building. Davis says the meeting went well, and everything is on schedule to begin construction by this fall.

