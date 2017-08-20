Exoctic Car Event at Eastland Mall

People got the chance to drive cars more expensive than some houses. Dream Drive Exotics was at Eastland Mall Sunday.

From $99 to $199 dollars people got the opportunity to drive laps in luxury vehicles.

Registrations, Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, Heather Stafford says, “People can come out and they can drive Lamborghini’s, they can drive Ferraris, and just get a chance to drive a car that they’ve been dreaming about and be able to go and brag to their buddies.”

The Lamborghini driven today comes with a price tag of $120,000 dollars. The Ferrari, just shy of $200,000 dollars.

