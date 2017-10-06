Home Kentucky Exit Ramp Reopened After Suspicious Item Found At Owensboro Motel October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police have reopened the exit ramp of the bypass for eastbound traffic leading to Frederica Street after finding a suspicious item being found at a motel.

Police closed off the ramp for just under 30 minutes due to a suspicious item at the Goetz Drive Super 8 Motel.

The Hazardous Device Unit removed the item from the motel, but there are few details being released about this incident.

We will update information as it becomes available.

