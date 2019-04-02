Exhibit to Highlight Evansville Sports in the 1960s

If you love Evansville sports and you want to take a trip down memory lane with some local sports legends then the Evansville Museum has got you covered. Next Thursday, April 11th at 6 p.m. the museum is hosting a panel discussion about Evansville sports in the 1960s.

The event will be in conjunction with the ‘Evansville in the 1960s’ exhibit. The exhibition looks at various aspects of Evansville, including views of the city, infrastructure, education, and sports.

The program is free to the public. Due to limited seating, reservations can be made by calling the Evansville Museum at 812-425-2406 or by e-mailing the Museum at info@emuseum.org.

Evansville Museum Curator of History Tom Lonnberg and Ron Eaton joins 44News anchor Veronica Dekett with details on the upcoming event.

