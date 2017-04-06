Exhibit Explores African Americans and the Disability Experience
The Evansville African American Museum and the Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center are coming together for a special exhibit. It’s called “African Americans and the Disability Experience.”
The exhibit opens Friday, April 7th at the museum.
There will be a special Fabulous First Friday round table discussion about the exhibit.
The discussion is Friday April 7th from 6pm – 7pm.
If you miss the round table, the exhibit runs through April 26th.