Exhibit Explores African Americans and the Disability Experience

The Evansville African American Museum and the Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center are coming together for a special exhibit. It’s called “African Americans and the Disability Experience.”

The exhibit opens Friday, April 7th at the museum.

There will be a special Fabulous First Friday round table discussion about the exhibit.

The discussion is Friday April 7th from 6pm – 7pm.

If you miss the round table, the exhibit runs through April 26th.

