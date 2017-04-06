44News | Evansville, IN

Exhibit Explores African Americans and the Disability Experience

April 6th, 2017 44News This Morning

The Evansville African American Museum and the Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center are coming together for a special exhibit. It’s called “African Americans and the Disability Experience.”

The exhibit opens Friday, April 7th at the museum.

There will be a special Fabulous First Friday round table discussion about the exhibit.

The discussion is Friday April 7th from 6pm – 7pm.

If you miss the round table, the exhibit runs through April 26th.

