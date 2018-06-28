Exemplary Distinction for Henderson County Superintendent

Marganna Stanley, Superintendent of Henderson County Schools, received an exemplary distinction from the Henderson County Board of Education during a recent superintendent evaluation.

“Mrs. Stanley has contributed a great deal to this district during her four year tenure as Superintendent. She continues to expand her horizons and her commitment to the mission and vision of Henderson County Schools. The Henderson County Board of Education is pleased to offer her an Exemplary distinction,” stated Henderson County Board of Education Chair, Lisa Baird.

Mrs. Stanley has served as Superintendent for Henderson County Schools since July 2014.

