Executive Director Of Evansville Museum Leaving

The executive director of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science’s is leaving. Jamie Wicks, President of the museum, announced Bryan Knicely’s departure, stating he has completed his three-year contract and decided to leave the museum to pursue other options.

In 2014, Knicely joined the Evansville Museum, the same year the institution opened its $14.1 million building expansion and Koch Immersive Theater & Planetarium.

Under his leadership, the museum introduced a new website and expanded its marketing and social media efforts, increased its public programming and updated its business and development departments.

Knicely is credited with moving the museum’s status to the highest level of funding from the Indiana Arts Commission and he led the museum through its reaccreditation process through the American Alliance of Museums.

The Museum’s Board of Trustees has appointed Mary McNamee Bower to serve as Interim Director. She previously served as the Chief Curator.

