University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty joins Sports Director JoJo Gentry in studio for an exclusive sit-down interview following the Harrison graduate’s formal introduction on campus Friday evening.

There were a lot of laughs, reflecting on McCarty’s playing days and rooming with Tony Delk. Gentry and McCarty also spoke about UE’s upcoming schedule, and why some players plan to stay under the new coach’s leadership.



