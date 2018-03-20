Exclusive: Walter McCarty “Excited” to Return to Evansville

Harrison High School graduate Walter McCarty is one of three candidates up for the University of Evansville head men’s basketball coaching vacancy.

McCarty will interview on campus Wednesday. Fellow Harrison graduate Calbert Cheaney interviewed at UE on Monday, and former University of Southern Indiana standout David Ragland interviewed Tuesday on campus.

While McCarty would not comment to 44News on his position regarding the coaching vacancy, he told Sports Director JoJo Gentry that he is excited to return to his hometown of Evansville this week.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to interview at Evansville,” McCarty said. “I have kept this city close in my heart during my playing and coaching career. I look forward to being home for a day.”

During McCarty’s time at Harrison, he was named the 1992 Evansville Player of the Year, and to the Indiana All-Star basketball team. He also guided the Warriors to their first sectional championship in program history as a senior in 1992. The team also won the city and conference titles that year. McCarty was a multi-sport athlete at Harrison, finishing second overall in the 800 Meters at the IHSAA Track and Field state finals.

McCarty went on to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats to an NCAA title in 1996. Following that historic run with UK, McCarty was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He went on to play for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers. After ten years of playing in the NBA, McCarty coached under Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville for three years. In 2010, he spent one year as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers.

