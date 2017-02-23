Exclusive: Michael Waltrip Humanizes Tri-state Roots, Career Ahead of Final Race

JOJO: I know this is the last race of your career. Was this more of a professional or personal decision leading up to your 30th and final run at the Daytona 500?

MICHAEL: I’ve been blessed. I’ve been racing my whole life. With the success I’ve had in the Daytona 500 in the past and this being the 30th one, I just felt like it was time. Thirty is a nice, round number. I’ve been able to enjoy this event. It’s been my favorite day of the year for many years now, and thought it would be cool to go off one last time. We put a bunch of pictures on it (the car) with different moments of my career. The car is just beautiful.

JOJO: Being from Owensboro, what are some of the things that you’ve learned in your childhood that have helped you get to where you are now as a person and driver?

MICHAEL: As a kid at 12-years-old, I started racing. My first real professional go-kart race, if you will for a 12-year-old, was in Olney, Illinois. I was able to win that race. And man, that was a special feeling. That was my first big time race, and I was able to get a win out of it. I just grew up admiring my brother and watching my brother race cars. I wanted to be just like him one day. Fortunately, racing out of Kentucky Motor Speedway in Owensboro, I was able to get that opportunity. I won some races there and went all the way to NASCAR. So, I learned my trade back in Kentucky. And I’m grateful I had a chance to race at the Kentucky Motor Speedway there just outside of Owensboro and all over the Tri-state area.

JOJO: And what are some of those fondest memories, in addition to your experiences in Olney, of driving here in the Tri-state?

MICHAEL: Winning the Tri-state Championship at Kentucky Motor Speedway in 81. I graduated from high school that year. I was able to start my stock car career right there at the Kentucky Motor Speedway. I won six races in the championship that year. That propelled me onto NASCAR, and I’ve been on the road ever since.

JOJO: If there’s a legacy you’d like to leave throughout your racing career with your hometown crowd here in the Tri-state, or to anybody who admires you as a person or driver, what would you want it to be?

MICHAEL: Never give up. Just be persistent. Be dedicated. And be nice. You can be mean on the race track, be kind to the fans, and be kind to the folks who are your sponsors and appreciate you. But mainly, don’t ever give up. I lost a lot of race before I finally won a big one. And I did it through perseverance and dedication. I was determined that I was going to get to victory lane.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments