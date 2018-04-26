Home Indiana Evansville ‘Exceptional Needs Field Day’ Offers Scout-Themed Activities For Special Needs Kids April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Local boy scouts hold an event for special kids in the Tri-State. The Buffalo Trace Council hosted its annual ‘Exceptional Needs Field Day’ today.

The program gives children with special needs a chance to participate in scouting themed activities in the classroom.

The students earn patches for effort and for completing tasks.

And while it’s a great day for the kids, scouts get a lot out of its as well.

“This is an event that we put on annually that it I think our scouts enjoy but I think everybody that works in scouting enjoys it even more. We have volunteers that drove 90 minutes one way to come here to help,” John Harding, Scout Executive, “It’s just a very, very special day and they’re delivering the scouting program to our scouts and it’s just a great dynamic that nobody would expect it’s gonna to happen on a day like today it’s fanatic.”

Some of this year’s activities included horseback rides, STEM Science, a Pinewood derby race, and visits from the Otters and Thunderbolts mascots.

