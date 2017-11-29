44News | Evansville, IN

What Exactly is an Economic Improvement District?

November 29th, 2017 44News This Morning, Entertainment

There’s been A LOT of talk about the “Economic Improvement District” which was passed this week by City Council…but it’s a lot of Government/Political speak…

So, to break it down, and to get us excited about this new development is Josh Armstrong from the Evansville Downtown Alliance.

He explains what an EID is, how it works, and what it means for our downtown:


Comments

comments

